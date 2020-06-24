KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah takes part in Arab League online extraordinary session at the ministerial level. — KUNA

CAIRO/KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed the Kuwaiti delegation in Arab League extraordinary session at the ministerial level held online, Tuesday, at the request of Egypt to discuss developments in Libya. During the meeting, member states affirmed commitment to unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and stability of Libya and the security and safety of its brotherly people. They also emphasized support for international cooperation, initiatives and efforts aimed at a ceasefire, ending military operations and resuming the political process in the violence-torn Arab country. The Kuwaiti delegation included Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Arab World Ambassador Fahad Al-Awadhi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, and a number of senior ministry officials.

Renaissance Dam

Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers said water security for Egypt and Sudan was an integral part of the Arab national security, refusing any act undermining shares of countries in River Nile. The foreign ministers, holding an extraordinary virtual meeting over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) at the request of Egypt, expressed grave concern over the failure of negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, a final statement said. They said negotiations should be based on good will in order to reach an agreement honoring interests of all Nile basin countries.

The ministers called on all parties to refrain from taking unilateral measures, including need of Ethiopia not to fill the reservoir nor operating the dam before reaching an agreement. Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, they said, should abide by the international law. They called for finalizing technical studies over the economic, social and environmental impacts of the dam on Sudan and Egypt. They appreciated Sudan’s call on Cairo and Addis Ababa to hold negotiations to reach an agreement on the filling and operation.

Phone call

In other news, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad received on Tuesday a phone call from Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo. Both top diplomats discussed bilateral ties and means to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially in combating the impacts of COVID-19. Recent regional and global political developments were discussed as well during the call. — KUNA