KUWAIT: The interior ministry has stipulated that anyone coming to Kuwait to work for the first time must produce two certificates showing a clean criminal record. The first police clearance certificate (PCC) must be from their country, authenticated by the Kuwaiti embassy if present, and should be obtained no more than three months before entering Kuwait.

The other PCC must be issued by the forensics department in Kuwait and should also be less than three months old. The Civil Service Commission told government departments that the interior ministry said any expatriate who applies for a work visa in the government sector must submit the two certificates to guarantee they have a clean record and have not been convicted before for a crime. – Al-Qabas