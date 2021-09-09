KUWAIT: A second suicide took place in 24 hours, this time in Farwaniya, where a Nepali domestic helper hanged herself to death. A friend of the woman informed police about the incident. Another Asian resident had committed suicide a day earlier in Salimya.

Husband hurt in fight

The husband received a stab wound in his hand after an Egyptian couple had a fight. The wife said an argument turned into a fight, then when her husband pulled out a knife, he got injured by it.

Woman decamps with rent

A Filipina in her 60s was placed on the wanted list for forgery after she put her friend in trouble for nonpayment of rent for two years.