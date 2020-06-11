Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Wednesday headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the Ministerial Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary online meeting to discuss the practices of the Israeli occupation. During his speech, Sheikh Ahmad thanked Saudi Arabia and the OIC for this invitation and for this meeting to discuss the Israeli statements regarding the annexation of lands from the West Bank and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea regions.

Dangerous escalation

Sheikh Ahmad expressed Kuwait’s strong denunciation and rejection of the Israeli occupation plans to annex Palestinian lands in the West Bank. “It is important for the international community to realize that such Israeli threats and provocations of annexation are a dangerous escalation that threatens all the efforts and the initiatives made to establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region,” said Sheikh Ahmad. The Kuwaiti delegation included the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Nasser Al-Hain, and a number of senior officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fight against COVID-19

Separately, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah held a virtual conference meeting on Wednesday with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Director General Abdulwahab Al-Bader and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore. During the call, the issues related to cooperation were discussed along with Kuwait contribution and efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Jarallah welcomed UNICEF’s commitment to open its office in Kuwait, while Fore expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s contribution to the international community. — KUNA