KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) — His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah still has the unflinching trust of the Kuwaiti people as he deals with the current turn of events in the country, said Kuwait’s top lawmaker Sunday.Allaying concerns that the country could possibly slip into political instability, Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim emphasized to reporters that there is no reason to worry given His Highness the Amir’s “wisdom” in dealing with adversity.

A day before talks with leaders across Kuwait’s political spectrum, Al-Ghanim cited His Highness the Amir’s uncanny ability to navigate through hardship.On growing speculation over the parliament possibly being dissolved, he said the National Assembly will remain intact until the next elections are due, “unless His Highness the Amir decides otherwise.”

Al-Ghanim emphasized that only His Highness the Amir has the authority to dissolve parliament, dismissing the notion that parliament appears to have lost some political clout.Al-Ghanim went on to reveal that he received an official note from Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with “investigation results,” without elaborating further.He urged his fellow citizens to report to concerned bodies any “grievances they may have over corruption,” saying the fight against the scourge starts with acknowledging the problem in the first place.