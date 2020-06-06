KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah takes part in the Global Vaccine Summit 2020. —KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir’s0 Representative, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the Global Vaccine Summit (GAVI) which was held Thursday online at the invitation of the UK Prime Minister. This summit comes to support the concerted international efforts to find urgent solutions to accelerate the process of developing an effective vaccine for the new coronavirus and to finance research and innovative programs in this field. The summit also aims to support the manufacturing and supply capabilities so that treatment reaches all countries and work to strengthen the immunization measures and enabling health systems around the world to upgrade their capabilities to face the repercussions and risks of this pandemic.

In his speech, Sheikh Ahmad delivered His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s gratitude and appreciation for holding this urgent and important summit. Sheikh Ahmad stressed Kuwait’s commitment to helping combat this epidemic and support this important alliance, affirming Kuwait’s full support for GAVI strategy which includes plans to vaccinate more than one billion children by the end of 2025. Kuwait believes that this summit provides an opportunity to send a message to the world that a fair distribution of vaccines will be guaranteed, especially in developing countries, Sheikh Ahmad added. Gavi was established in 2000 as an international organization that brings together the public and private sectors with a common goal which is to provide equal opportunities for children in poor countries around the world to obtain vaccines and vaccination properties and work to protect the world from the threat of epidemics.

Combating ISIS

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad headed the delegation of the State of Kuwait in the ministerial group of the international coalition against the so-called (ISIS) organization, which was held Thursday, through video communication conference, and after a joint invitation by both the United States and Italy. The meeting comes within the framework of completing joint international efforts to combat the so-called (ISIS) organization and prevent its expansion and support efforts taken to restore security and stability to the liberated areas from the grip of this terrorist organization in particular and in the Middle East region in general, in addition to discussing the latest international developments and accelerating changes due to the outbreak of coronavirus, especially in conflict areas.

Sheikh Ahmad delivered a speech during the meeting, which highlighted appreciation for the invitation and expressed concerns over the continued spread of the Corona pandemic, which greatly affected the world. The Foreign Minister also welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi. Sheikh Ahmad also highlighted Kuwait’s role in supporting international efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus. —KUNA