TEHRAN: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affaires Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, attended Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran yesterday. Sheikh Dr Ahmad also met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of his visit. – Amiri Diwan photos