Amir’s health ‘very assuring’: Speaker

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday that reports about the health condition of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, undergoing medical treatment in the US, are “very assuring”. His statement came in the National Assembly after a meeting with HH Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ghanem also said he has conveyed to the US ambassador to Kuwait the appreciation of the National Assembly to the United States for sending a medical transport plane to take HH the Amir for treatment and for the care they provided to Sheikh Sabah. HH Sheikh Sabah departed aboard the flying hospital to the US on Thursday to complete medical treatment following successful surgery in Kuwait.

Ghanem also said that he has received a government decree rejecting a law passed by the Assembly which allows challenging verdicts by judges. To overrule the government rejection, the Assembly needs a two-third majority vote. The Assembly office will hold a meeting today to decide the date of the next regular session, adding that he received a request signed by 10 lawmakers to allocate two hours to debate educational issues.