NEW YORK/KUWAIT: Kuwait seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with the United Nation and its diverse agencies, said His Highness the Amir’s Representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Saturday. In statements upon arriving in New York to head Kuwait’s delegation to the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, His Highness Sheikh Sabah stated that Kuwait will continue its humanitarian and political roles to promote peaceful settlement of all regional and international conflicts, fight terrorism, implement sustainable development goals and create a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world.

He stressed that Kuwait will continue with its balanced political approach in dealing with various regional and international issues. He hailed the UN’s effective role in overcoming challenges facing the world, particularly in the coronavirus era.

His Highness the Prime Minister underlined the importance of cooperation among all world countries to tackle the repercussions of the pandemic. He lauded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to promote global stability and greater cooperation among the member states. His Highness the Amir’s representative and his accompanied delegation were received at JFK’s airport by Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, Consul General in New York Hamad Al Hazeem, and a number of Kuwaiti officials.

Strong imprint

In other news, a UN official said yesterday that Kuwait has left a strong imprint on global humanitarian efforts, helping millions of refugees worldwide. In a statement to the press after meeting with Secretary General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Maha Al-Barjas, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Kuwait Nasreen Al-Rubaian affirmed that the GCC country was not reserved in terms of assisting the UNHCR and its missions.

While visiting the KRCS headquarter, Rubaian indicated that her meeting with the society’s officials was part of the UNHCR’s efforts in bolstering cooperation with regional and international humanitarian entities. The meeting with Barjas focused on venues to boost coordination in service of those in need worldwide, she indicated.

Meanwhile, Barjas affirmed that the KRCS was committed to its mission in helping refugees globally, expressing eagerness to further enhance cooperation with the UNHCR in this regard. The increase of suffering and disasters in the world required increasing efforts by humanitarian organizations to meet challenges and address crises, indicated Barjas who stressed the important role played by Kuwaiti government and non-government bodies in boosting international humanitarian efforts. – KUNA