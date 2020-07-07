KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the meeting. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet on Monday held its weekly meeting online, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh made the following statement about the proceedings of the meeting: At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet discussed the reception of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of the President, Vice President and Board Members of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority, who took oath on the occasion of assuming their new positions in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet affirmed that His Highness the Amir’s lofty directives will be a guideline for the government in its work in cooperation with the Anti-Corruption Authority and all relevant bodies to ensure the preservation of public funds and achieve desired goals.

Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on developments of the health situation in the country as well as precautionary measures taken by the Ministry to limit the spread of COVID-19 with the implementation of the second stage of the return to normalcy plan.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed recommendation received in the minutes of the meeting of the Public Services Committee regarding the periodic report submitted by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare on the progress of work for Al-Mutlaa housing project and measures taken by relevant government agencies in this regard.

The Cabinet also discussed the grilling motion submitted by MP Riyadh Al-Adsani on June 30, 2020 against Minister of Finance Barak Al-Sheetan, as the grilling will be included in the agenda of the upcoming session of the National Assembly. — KUNA