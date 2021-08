KUWAIT: Amiri Diwan Advisor Sheikh Faisal Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah received yesterday Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi, on the occasion of the latter winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympic Games, currently being held in Tokyo.

The Advisor conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Rashidi, whishing the shooter further success in future sport entitlements, as Rashidi voiced deep appreciation for the political leadership’s encouragement. – KUNA