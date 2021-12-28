KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Dar Al-Yamama yesterday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who handed him the proposed names for the new Cabinet formation. His Highness the Amir approved the formation and wished His Highness the Prime Minister the best in serving the people and residents of Kuwait. He hoped that the executive and legislative authorities would cooperate for the sake of Kuwait’s development and welfare. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who presented the list of ministers in the new Cabinet to His Highness. — KUNA