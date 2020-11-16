KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is received by Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah during the Amir’s visit to the health ministry yesterday. – Amiri Diwan

KUWAIT: The exceptional circumstances the world is going through have proven the strength and solidarity of Kuwaiti people in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and any challenges facing the country with determination, HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday. HH the Amir, during a visit to the health ministry, praised the great efforts by frontline workers and the entire the health system, in addition to volunteers, to confront this virus despite the risk of infection.

HH the Amir also commended the ministry’s good planning of securing all medical needs for hospitals that contributed to raising the numbers of people who have recovered. He also affirmed that he will spare no effort in order to develop the efficiency and capabilities of this national institution and provide it with the latest equipment and the best cadres to enable it to perform its duty in the best ways.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said health preservation by all available means was a priority of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the whole world saw during this pandemic. “Your Highness has been a great supporter of these efforts through taking early precautionary measures to preserve the health system and protect Kuwait from repercussions,” he said.

“The ministry of health’s work and efforts in facing this pandemic came from the wise directives of the political leadership to take care of the health conditions of everyone who lives on this land without discrimination,” he confirmed. The ministry is following up closely what is being reported by scientific institutions and media of the promising results about the development of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19, as Kuwait’s ministry of health will be among first to provide safe and effective vaccine for citizens. – KUNA