KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses the nation yesterday during his annual televised address on the occasion of the last days of the holy month of Ramadan. – KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday that it was paramount for the people of Kuwait to support government efforts to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, standing in unity to defeat this menace. In his annual television address on the occasion of the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, HH the Amir stressed the importance of following guidelines set by the country’s health authorities, namely the upcoming full lockdown.

“Ramadan this year came during the fast spread of COVID-19 with the whole world and Kuwait being affected,” indicated HH the Amir, who stressed that efforts should be focused on finding a successful cure for the virus. Cooperation between state entities and private bodies had successfully set procedures to address the current challenge, HH Sheikh Sabah affirmed, thanking all individuals who participated in the fight against the virus.

HH the Amir also commended government efforts which led to the successful repatriation of Kuwait citizens abroad. HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Cabinet, as well as senior officials played an important role in countering COVID-19, said the Amir, who asked the people to ponder the lessons learned from the current dilemma. He added the pandemic had resulted in various challenges including the decrease in oil prices and investments, noting that it was time to focus on using resources wisely and effectively.

The legislative and executive powers now have the role of wisely spending resources to overcome the current dilemma and move forward towards a bright future, said HH the Amir, who took also the chance to congratulate the people on was remaining period of the current blessed month, Ramadan. – KUNA