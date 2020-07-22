Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will leave for the US early Thursday for completing medical treatment following his recent successful surgery, as advised by the medical team.

The minister prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow cure, wellbeing and recovery on His Highness the Amir and to protect him from any harm. — Kuna