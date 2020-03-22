Partial curfew takes effect as assembly meets





B Izzak

KUWAIT: Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will chair a key meeting for the cabinet Monday and a number of important decisions are expected, national assembly speaker Marzouk Al-Ghanem said.

The speaker said he was invited to take part in the meeting to be held in the morning. Cabinet meetings that are chaired by the Amir and in which the assembly speaker takes part, are normally very important and take sensitive decisions.

Ghanem, however, did not reveal the type of the decisions or on which issues, but the meeting comes one day after the cabinet imposed a partial 11-hour curfew from 5 pm to 4 am in a bid to contain gatherings.

The government had also extended the closure of its offices until April 2 after extending school holidays for five months.

Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh apologized for any error that may happen during the curfew, saying this is an extraordinary situation and urged all to cooperate with authorities.

Saleh wrote on Twitter that ministers and all authorities are pleased to listen to such problems and resolve them.

Cooperative societies said yesterday that all supermarkets will remain open from 8 am until 4 pm every day throughout the curfew period. Cooperative have restricted entry to its main supermarkets to just 50 customers at a time.

The national assembly meanwhile is scheduled to hold a brief session tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss and approve two draft laws related to the coronavirus issues.

The first law stipulates tougher penalties that could reach up to five years jail and a fine of KD. 50,000 for those who deliberately spread the disease. The other law organizes work at courts with regards to during of filing cases and petitions during the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Kuwait Oil Co. meanwhile said its operations of production and export of crude oil will not be affected by the coronavirus as production will continue as normal.

Head of the assembly budgets committee MP Adnan Abdulsamad said yesterday there is no need to alter spending projections for the 2020/2021 fiscal year budget as the expenditures are sufficient to account for the coronavirus-related expenditures.

In the meantime, Minister of Education Saud Al-Harbi ordered the ministry departments to provide expat teachers with the necessary exit visas to be able to leave the country as soon as possible. EgyptAir has announced operating 14 flights starting March 24 to transport Egyptian teachers back home. Other airlines are expected to follow suit.