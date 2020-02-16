KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is set today to patronize and attend the graduation ceremony for the 46th batch of cadet students at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness Sheikh Sabah then received the Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court, Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa.

His Highness the Amir also hosted the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, on the occasion of his appointment as the GCC chief, wishing him the best of luck and success to achieve the Council’s goals. Minister of Amiri Diwan affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah attended the meeting.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Separately, His Highness the Prime Minister hosted Dr Hajraf, wishing him success and further accomplishment in order to achieve GCC’s goals. In addition, Jarallah and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Nasser Haji Al-Mezain attended the meeting.

In other news, His Highness the Amir yesterday sent a cable of condolences to President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the victims of the gold mine collapse in western Ghana. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over this sorrowful incident and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA