NEW YORK: The United Nations holds a session on Tuesday to mourn the loss of late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a cable of appreciation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his kind speech during a special United Nations General Assembly session to mourn the loss of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday.

The Amir thanked Guterres for his kind words, which reflected the depth of his appreciation and great respect for HH the late Amir. HH Sheikh Nawaf hailed Guterres’ words regarding the late Amir’s outstanding contributions in support of UN activities in various fields, in particular his leadership in mobilizing support to alleviate the suffering of refugees and those afflicted by natural disasters, wars and crises.

Furthermore, HH the Amir reaffirmed Kuwait’s permanent support to help the organization in being more capable and efficient to face the challenges and dangers that threaten the world. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Guterres.

Global delegates stood for a minute of silence at the UN to mourn the loss of the virtuous ruler – who was granted a ‘Humanitarian Leader’ award by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon – in memory of his legacy in humanitarianism, diplomacy, peacemaking and conflict resolution.

Guterres described the late Amir as a distinguished statesman, a distinguished human being, a builder of bridges and a messenger of peace, saying he prioritized cooperation and pluralism. Throughout his reign, Sheikh Sabah gained everyone’s appreciation and respect for his outstanding leadership and commitment to keeping peace.

He was always ready to build bridges between religions, cultures and countries in the neighborhood and beyond, and thanks to insight, political wisdom and perseverance, he formed the preventive diplomatic line of Kuwait in the region and at the international level, Guterres said.

Guterres indicated that Sheikh Sabah played a vital role in mediating, facilitating dialogue and spreading messages of peace, tolerance and coexistence, describing him as a close friend of the UN. His ambitious vision contributed to the development of modern Kuwait, and his work to support and empower women at all levels was evident in his efforts to ensure the right of women to vote in Kuwait.

The world has lost a global leader and a symbol of humanity, Guterres added. He expressed the UN’s aspiration for the continuation of the strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait based on the legacy of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah, pledging to continue supporting Kuwaiti mediation efforts and its role in promoting peace and stability.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir praised the late Amir as a pioneer of preventive diplomacy due to his commitment to peace and conflict resolution through dialogue. During his time as foreign minister over four decades, he also had a pivotal role in establishing the Gulf Cooperation Council and helped strengthen cooperation in the Middle East and amongst nations of the world, Bozkir added.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad clearly underlined, during the summit for the adoption of sustainable development goals in 2015, Kuwait’s commitment to the United Nations 2030 plan, he said, adding that since becoming a UN member in 1963, Kuwait has been an active partner, working to achieve the organization’s goals.

This is why the UN recognizes the work of this prominent leader in humanitarian work, he said, as his leadership contributed to saving tens of thousands of lives and motivated others to participate in humanitarian work. The generosity of Kuwait and its late Amir transcended the Middle East to various parts of the world, Bozkir added.

Africa group and Cameroon representative said the late ruler left an important legacy through his contributions to the development of Kuwait and global humanitarianism. Indonesia’s representative said, on behalf of the countries of Asia and the Pacific, that the late Amir will be remembered for his great leadership and generous and sympathetic deeds.

The Latvian representative, on behalf of the Eastern European Group, described the late ruler as a wise man and a pioneer in Arab diplomacy, due to his courage and his determination to promote diplomacy in the region and beyond, and a symbol of generosity. – KUNA