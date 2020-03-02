KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Qatari Audit Bureau Chief Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammad Al-Thani. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah shared a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday, which expressed gratitude for the efforts of special teams formed to fight an outbreak of coronavirus in Kuwait, said a government spokesman.

“His Highness the Amir ordered the honoring of these individuals in recognition of their praiseworthy efforts,” government spokesman Tariq Al-Merzem said. Amid a Cabinet meeting, Kuwaiti executives discussed the latest coronavirus updates, he added, saying government bodies have “served the nation well” through their efforts to contain the pneumonia-causing virus. He acknowledged these “herculean efforts,” saying the entire nation is deeply grateful for the government’s commitment to rid the country of the deadly virus.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Qatari Audit Bureau Chief Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammad Al-Thani. State Audit Bureau Chairman Faisal Al-Shaya escorted his Qatari counterpart to the reception attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received the Qatari official separately yesterday. – KUNA