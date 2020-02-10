KUWAIT: Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and other state officials attend the closing ceremony for the Gulf sea heritage festival. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: Under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the closing ceremony for the Gulf sea heritage festival was held late on Sunday to bring down the curtain on the 10th edition of the maritime spectacle.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Sabah, the head of Kuwait’s sea heritage committee, said that the event proved to be a resounding success over the course of the last decade. He pointed out that the festival conjures up fond memories of the nation’s forefathers, giving the younger generation an inkling of the struggles they have had to endure.

He went on to thank the participants from all over the Gulf region for coming out in droves to take part in the event, saying he was impressed with the competitiveness of the contests the festival featured. The official was equally grateful for His Highness the Amir’s sponsorship of the annual event, wishing him good health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, His Highness the Amir’s representative at the event, bestowed awards upon the winners of contests held during the festival. – KUNA