KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is set to attend and patronize a ceremony to hoist the Kuwaiti flag at Bayan Palace at 10:00 am yesterday. The ceremony will see the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. The meeting came after His Highness the Crown Prince represented His Highness the Amir at the closing ceremony of the King Abdulaziz fourth Camel festival, which was held in Riyadh.

His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Moreover, His Highness hosted His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court, Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa. Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince sent a cable to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, thanking him for the warm reception he received while attending the King Abdulaziz Camel Racing Festival in Riyadh. His Highness the Crown Prince also sent a similar cable to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In the cable to the King Salman, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his delight at meeting the King along with representatives of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A fraternal spirit dominated the encounter, which reflect the strength and historical ties amongst GCC member states and their nations, he said. His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the good organization and preparation which went into the festival as well as the performances of the racers at this large event, which he said, embodies the deep-rooted traditions and customs of the Gulf Arab region.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, expressing his deepest sympathy over the flood victims in southeastern Brazil, which resulted in dozens injured and thousands displaced from their areas. In the cable, His Highness wished the injured a speedy recovery and for the displaced to return quickly to their areas, hoping that officials can overcome the aftermath of this natural disaster. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA