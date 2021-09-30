ALGIERS: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a written letter to Algerian President Abdulmadjid Tebboune on historical fraternal relations between both countries and ways of bolstering them. Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah delivered the letter while he was welcomed by the Algerian president in Algiers earlier yesterday.

During the encounter, the foreign minister conveyed His Highness the Amir’s greetings to the president, government and people of Algeria, while the Algerian leader, in turn, asked Sheikh Ahmad Nasser to deliver his greetings to His Highness the Amir and the government and people of Kuwait.

During the meeting, they discussed firm and deep-rooted historical relations between both countries and their people in all fields, the latest regional and international developments and how to shore up Arab solidarity in order to fulfill the expectations of the Arab people, given that Kuwait holds the current 156th presidency of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level for six months to come. – KUNA