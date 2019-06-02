KUWAIT: The Amiri Diwan conveyed in a statement yesterday Eid Al-Fitr greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and expatriates in Kuwait. The Amiri Diwan also conveyed greetings to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the advent of the joyous occasion. The Amiri Diwan sent similar greetings to the Arab and Muslim nations, hoping for the spread of love and prosperity to all people around the world during the occasion of Eid.

Kuwait students

In another development, His Highness the Amir sent cables yesterday to excelling high school Kuwaiti and expatriate students who recently graduated with outstanding grades. In the cables, His Highness the Amir congratulated the students on their efforts to gain knowledge, stressing that it was important for the students to continue the same hunger for education. He also commended the families of the students for their care and support, which enabled their sons and daughters to excel in their education. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also congratulated the students. – Agencies