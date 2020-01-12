MUSCAT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq Al-Said to offer condolences for the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT/MUSCAT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and a delegation accompanying him returned to Kuwait yesterday from the Sultanate of Oman after he offered his condolences for the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said. His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

His Highness was accompanied by an official delegation that included Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Ali Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Head of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Head of Information and Cultural Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Yousef Hamad Al-Roumi.

His Highness the Amir and his delegation had offered condolences at Al-Alam Palace yesterday to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimur Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said and Shehab bin Tareq Al-Said on the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. Afterwards, His Highness the Amir and his delegation were seen off at the airport by Oman’s Minister of Interior Humoud Bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Oman Sulaiman Abdullah Al-Harbi. – KUNA