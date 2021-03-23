KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned to Kuwait yesterday evening after medical checkups abroad. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received HH the Amir at the airport.

Also present were Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior officials. – KUNA