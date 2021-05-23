KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made a phone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, in which he reiterated Kuwait’s welcoming of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. His Highness the Amir also reaffirmed Kuwait’s strong stand with Palestine “which constitutes a key pillar of Kuwait’s policy”, and limitless support to the Palestinians to achieve their rights and goals of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Meanwhile, President Abbas expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s stand and efforts “embodied through its historical stand in support of the Palestinian cause in all arenas.”

In the meantime, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced that the first relief plane has taken off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, carrying medical aid to Cairo Airport in Egypt to be delivered to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip who are facing difficult living conditions due to the brutal Zionist aggression. The relief flights of Kuwait’s humanitarian “Air Bridge” to Gaza Strip began yesterday, which is a translation of the keenness of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Kuwaiti government, and Kuwaiti people, to support the brothers in Gaza Strip, KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said.

He added that the plane was carrying 40 tons of medicines, medical supplies, blankets and wheelchairs, accompanied by a number of volunteers who would go to the Rafah crossing and deliver them to the Palestinian Red Crescent, noting that KRCS distributed food baskets and two ambulances for the brothers in Palestine over the past days.

He pointed out that the Kuwait Red Crescent field team will visit the wounded and Palestinian families, whether in Al-Arish or in the Gaza Strip, to provide their needs urgently, stressing that the Society will not hesitate to provide all kinds of support to the brothers in Palestine.

Dr Sayer praised the Kuwaiti official position, the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Health and the Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo for taking practical steps and humanitarian moves to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, expressing his deep thanks to the Ministry of Defense through the Kuwaiti Air Force, which sent the air bridge to Egypt.

He stressed that Kuwait “is always proactive in providing relief to the Palestinian people and standing with our brothers in Gaza.” He called for the international community and humanitarian organizations to take the necessary measures to deliver the largest amount of relief and medical aid to the brothers in the Gaza Strip. – KUNA