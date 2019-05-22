Kuwait’s diplomacy playing realistic and balanced role

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said “the Foreign Ministry has a further responsibility to carry amidst critical and very dangerous” circumstances in the region. His Highness the Amir (accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah) visited the Foreign Ministry building on Tuesday.

He said escalation has been accelerating in the region and “we hope calm is restored and wisdom prevails.” “These circumstances and challenges place upon you (diplomats) a doubling responsibility, and you should continue your diplomatic endeavors to achieve the higher interest of your country,” he added.

His Highness the Amir, received by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, commended ministry’s employees for building bridges of peace and cooperation with people around the world away from interfering in domestic affairs of others and promoting good neighborliness.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is pictured with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other top officials at Bayan Palace yesterday

“We, from a humanitarian approach, extended a helping hand to every needy in different parts of the world …, and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Kuwait charitable institutions are a clear example …,” he said. It has been almost a year and half Kuwait took the position as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council, “through which Kuwait diplomacy succeeded in playing a realistic and balanced role towards a host of issues.”

This role, he added, “was admired by many world countries despite sensitivity and importance of issues discussed at the Security Council. Kuwait diplomacy succeeded in representing the Arab and Islamic group, and defending causes of our Arab and Islamic causes,” said His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir was also accompanied by deputy head of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, on his part said Kuwait has been adopting a balanced diplomatic role that honors Kuwait’s higher interest as well as meeting aspirations of the Arab and Islamic people. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, commending His Highness the Amir for setting foundations of Kuwait’s diplomacy, said “we are living in an uncertain region and a dark political scene. We see deterioration of situation of our brothers and a prolonged conflict that tarnished our skies, and on the other hand we experience an escalation … which requires the strengthening of efforts to protect our region from tension and confrontation.” – KUNA