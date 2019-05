KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reads an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abulaziz Al-Saud to attend the urgent GCC summit, delivered by GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani. — Amiri Diwan phot

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received yesterday an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abulaziz Al-Saud to attend the urgent Gulf Cooperation Council summit, scheduled for Thursday. GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani delivered the invitation for the event, scheduled to be held in Makkah, to His Highness the Amir. Zayani was escorted by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA