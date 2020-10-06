KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a cable of congratulations from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming power. In the cable, he hoped that bilateral ties may continue being strengthened, wishing His Highness the Amir continued success and wellbeing and Kuwait, growth and development. His Highness the Amir sent a cable back, in which he thanked and appreciated the positive message, embracing historical ties between Kuwait and Algeria, wishing him good health, as well as progress and prosperity under his leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of congratulations from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming power, wishing His Highness the Amir for continued success. His Highness the Amir sent a cable back, in which he thanked and appreciated the positive message, embracing close ties between Kuwait and South Korea, wishing him good health and happiness

His Highness the Amir received on Monday a similar cable from Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming power. In the cable, he wished His Highness the Amir continued success and wellbeing and growth and development for Kuwait. His Highness the Amir sent a cable back, in which he thanked and appreciated the positive message, wishing him success for the contribution to promoting joint action and achieving the goals of OIC. – KUNA