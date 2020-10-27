KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives the State Audit Bureau’s 2019-2020 annual report from the bureau’s President Faisal Al-Shaya. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Bayan Palace yesterday, President of the State Audit Bureau Faisal Al-Shaya who presented to him the bureau’s 2019-2020 annual report.

Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Chief Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad and head of the Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received at Bayan Palace yesterday President of the State Audit Bureau Faisal Al-Shaya, who presented to him the bureau’s annual report. – KUNA