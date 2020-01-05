His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in a group photo during his meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness also received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness then received Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court Justice Yousef Jassem Al-Mutawaa. His Highness also received the visiting Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi. The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, expressing sincere grief over the victims of floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in the capital Jakarta. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Indonesian president, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent a condolence cable to Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia Puan Maharani.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his deepest sympathies over the victims killed when a car plowed into a group of tourists as they crossed a road in northern Italy. His Highness the Amir extended his condolences in a cable he sent to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella, saying he was distraught over the tragic loss of life caused by the act of a man who appeared to have driven under the influence.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Italy’s president, while Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent a couple of cables to Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico and President of the Italian Senate Maria Casellati. – KUNA