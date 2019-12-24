KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received, with the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince, Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel and the visiting Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his accompanying delegation. His Highness the Amir also received Public Prosecutor Dherar Al-Asousi who presented His Highness with newly appointed Attorney-General Fahad Hamad Al-Ateeqi.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Public Prosecutor Justice Dherar Al-Asousi, and Attorney-General Fahad Al-Ateeqi. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Chairman of the Board and Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah expressed his deepest sympathies yesterday over the lives lost when a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 25 people. His Highness the Amir extended his condolences in a cable he sent to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, saying he was distraught over the tragic loss of life caused by the transport mishap. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Indonesian president. – KUNA