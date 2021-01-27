KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem. In the presence of Ghanem, His Highness the Amir received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco and the accompanying delegation. Senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and office of His Highness the Amir attended the meeting.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf also met with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Ghanem and the visiting IPU Secretary General, in addition to His Highness the Prime Minister in a separate meeting. In the meantime, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received Pacheco in the presence of MP Dr Saleh Al-Mutairi.

Separately, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received at the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday the visiting President of the IPU and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Assistant for his Office Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister for Development and International Plenipotentiary Minister Nasser Al-Subaih, Deputy Assistant Minister for Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs, Counselor Ahmad Al-Shuraim, and a number of senior officials in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on his recent re-election. His Highness the Amir wished the African leader and his people ever more progress and development. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA