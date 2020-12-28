KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday an invitation by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit, due in Riyadh on January 5. GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf delivered the invitation during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at Seif Palace. Hajraf briefed His Highness the Amir about ongoing preparations for the summit.

“I had the honor to personally deliver King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, to attend the 41st GCC Summit taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021,” Hajraf said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank His Highness for his unequivocal efforts to strengthen the cooperation council and broaden its horizon.”

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

“The 41st Summit marks the beginning of a new chapter for the GCC as it enters its fifth decade,” Hajraf added. “The GCC’s focus today is on meeting the ambitions of the region’s young and digital population, and enabling them to compete and lead in a globally-connected post-pandemic world, through joint efforts to restore economic growth, resume free trade negotiations, and strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly countries.”

The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, head of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad and head of Amiri Diwan Protocols Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Hajraf yesterday. Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Office Director Lt Gen Jamal Mohammad Al-Thyab attended the meeting. Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Hajraf, in a meeting that was attended by Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad, and Assistant Foreign Minister of GCC Nasser Al-Muzayyen.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad held a separate meeting with Hajraf later yesterday as well. Assistant Foreign Minister of GCC Nasser Al-Muzayyen and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s office Ahmad Al-Shuraim attended the meeting.