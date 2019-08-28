KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Saudi State Minister and member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd Al Saud, in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan photo

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received, in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince, the visiting Saudi State Minister and member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd Al Saud, who conveyed to His Highness the best greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud over His Highness’ recovery from his recent health setback, wishing His Highness the best of health and more prosperity for Kuwait under His Highness’ wise leadership.

In return, His Highness the Amir thanked them for their best sentiments, wishing them the best of health and more prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The meeting was attended by Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Acting Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Daifallah Sharar.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, congratulating him on recovery from his recent health setback. In the cable, the King of Morocco wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing, and Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his judicious steering. In response, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of gratitude to the King of Morocco, voicing much thanks and appreciation to him for his warm sentiments and sincere supplications. His Highness the Amir wished the Moroccan leader well and the Kingdom of Morocco and its people perpetual development and prosperity under his sagacious guidance.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from Palestinian President and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas, over his recovery from a recent minor health setback. Abbas expressed his sincere joy over His Highness the Amir’s recovery, wishing him good health, and Kuwait further prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Amir addressed a cable back to the Palestinian President, expressing gratitude over his concern and kind words as well as wishing Palestinians to achieve all the legitimate rights and aspirations. – KUNA