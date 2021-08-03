KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who presented to His Highness the Amir Hawally Governor Ali Salem Al-Asfar, Secretary General of the Cabinet Wael Eisa Al-Asousi and Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Ahmad Al-Dhafiri, on their appointment. Amiri Diwan chief sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad also presented Asfar, Asousi and Dhafiri to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in a separate meeting, attended by Lt Gen Mohammad Jamal Al-Theyab and Undersecretary for Foreign affairs at His Highness Crown Prince’s office Mazen Al-Issa. His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA