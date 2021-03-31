KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received Saudi Arabia’s State Minister and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who handed him a letter from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The letter maintained the significance of boosting brotherly and historic bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual significance and recent developments on the regional and global spectrums. His Highness the Amir, in turn, extended his greetings to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness the Amir also later separately received Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s former head Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Saudi Arabia’s State Minister and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who echoed a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The message underlined the significance of boosting brotherly and historic bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual significance and recent developments on the regional and global spectrums. His Highness the Crown Prince also separately received Speaker Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali and Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Saudi Arabia’s State Minister and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Bayan Palace. The encounter was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. – KUNA