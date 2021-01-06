KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad. Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mishal received Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, after Sheikh Dr Ahmad received the Order of Kuwait of the First Class, which was earlier bestowed upon him by His Highness the Amir.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received on Tuesday a letter from His Highness the Crown Prince, in which he extended congratulations on the success of the 41st GCC Summit, which was crowned by the signing of Al-Ula Declaration and the summit’s final communique. His Highness Sheikh Mishal said that the Kuwaiti people felt proud of His Highness the Amir’s keenness on bolstering the unity and solidarity amongst the GCC peoples.

His Highness Crown Prince expressed wishes of good health to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, hoping that Kuwait would continue to prosper and flourish under his leadership. His Highness the Amir replied by thanking His Highness the Crown Prince for his good sentiment on this joyous occasion. His Highness the Amir hailed the constructive decisions which emerged from the summit, which he hoped would consolidate the blessed march of the GCC and to achieve more accomplishments and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir received a similar letter from Speaker Ghanem, who praised the relentless diplomatic efforts of Sheikh Nawaf and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as their keenness on bolstering the unity and solidarity amongst the GCC peoples.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG), sent a letter to His Highness the Amir, expressing gratitude and congratulations on the signing of Al-Ula Declaration. His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali lauded the efforts by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf and also late Amir His Highness Sheikh in mending the rift among GCC countries. He expressed full solidarity with His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on the quest to bolster the security and stability of the State of Kuwait to achieve the dreams of the Kuwaiti people.

KNG’s Deputy Chief Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a similar letter to His Highness the Amir. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received similar letters from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA