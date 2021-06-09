KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled at Bayan Palace.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received the Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Badah Al-Muairi, Kuwait Olympic Committee President Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Kuwait Olympic Committee Secretary General and Executive Director of the Olympic Council of Asia Hussain Ali Al-Musallam on the occasion of the latter’s election as President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

His Highness the Amir wished Musallam success and progress to serve Kuwait in regional and international sports arenas. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister also separately received Muairi, Sheikh Fahad and Musallam; where His Highness Sheikh Mishal and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled wished the newly-appointed FINA chief luck and success in his new role. – KUNA