KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness then received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received the Ambassadors of Germany Stefan Mobs, Sri Lanka U L Mohammed Jauhar and Greece Konstantinos Piperigos on the occasion of taking office. Head of protocols department at His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Mubark Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah attended the meetings. Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince received Kuwait’s Consul General in Hong Kong Salah Hamdan Al-Seif. He also hosted Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Jassem Ibrahim Al-Najem.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his deepest sympathies yesterday over the victims of raging wildfires in Australia, caused by soaring temperatures and strong winds. His Highness the Amir extended his condolences in a cable he sent to Australia’s Governor-General General David Hurley, saying he was distraught over the tragic loss of life caused by the natural disaster. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Australia’s Governor-General.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressing sincere grief over victims of a cold wave that prevailed in North India. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Indian President. – KUNA