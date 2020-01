His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reads an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al Saud.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the closing ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh next month.

Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al Saud handed the invitation to His Highness the Amir. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah attended the meeting. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing his sincere condolences over the demise of Prince Bandar bin Muhammad bin Abdul-Rahman Al Saud. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA