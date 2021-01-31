KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali and Saleh at Seif Palace. His Highness Sheikh Mishal also received Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir yesterday expressed heartfelt condolences to Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s demise. His Highness the Amir, in a cable to King Salman, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessing upon the deceased, and solace for the royal family. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA