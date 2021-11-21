By B Izzak

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah less than a week after delegating part of his powers to him. In the meantime, HH Sheikh Mishal yesterday began official consultations to name a prime minister to form the next Cabinet after HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah submitted his resignation of the Cabinet about two weeks ago.

The Crown Prince held talks with Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, the former Prime Minister HH Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and also received former National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun. Routine consultations to elect a Prime Minister were carried out in accordance with the Kuwaiti constitution. The Crown Prince was delegated part of the Amir’s constitutional powers including consultations to form a new Cabinet.

HH Sheikh Mishal can either name a new Prime Minister or ask HH Sheikh Sabah to form the next Cabinet. There is no timeframe for forming the Cabinet. HH Sheikh Sabah submitted his resignation following an Amiri order to pardon a number of opposition activists and former lawmakers who left Kuwait and lived in Turkey for three and a half years to escape jail terms. Nine of the 11 ex-MPs and activists have already returned to the country including prominent opposition figure Mussallam Al-Barrak and were greeted to a resounding reception.

Only former opposition MP Faisal Al-Muslim and activist Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah have not yet returned. Muslim has decided to come back next week. On Saturday, he greeted those who returned and their families. He also thanked the Amir and wished him good health for “erasing the penalty”, adding that “our duty in facing corruption and its figures will continue”. He said on Twitter that he will explain his position this week.