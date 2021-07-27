KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Kuwait Central Bank Governor Dr Mohammad Al-Hashel, who presented the 2020/21 financial annual report to His Highness the Amir. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Abdullah Yaqoub Bishara, who presented to His Highness a book about the Late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s pioneering diplomatic career locally and globally.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace. Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mishal received the CBK’s financial report from Dr Hashel, as well as a book about the Late Amir from Bishara in separate meetings at Bayan Palace yesterday. In addition, Dr Hashel presented a copy of the annual report to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA