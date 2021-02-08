KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Dr Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel at Seif Palace yesterday. During the meeting, Dr Hashel handed His Highness the Amir three commemorative coins issued on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of the State of Kuwait, the 30th Liberation Day, and 60th anniversary of the issuance of the Kuwaiti currency.

Dr Hashel also presented the coins to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in separate meetings yesterday. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince separately received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace.

In other news, His Highness the Amir yesterday addressed a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the demise of mother of Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent cables of similar content to the Saudi monarch.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind over the victims of an avalanche that took place in northern India. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow solace on families of the victims, and that officials in India would overcome impacts of this natural disaster. Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA