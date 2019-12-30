Amir receives chief, members of Islamic heritage society

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Chairman of the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society Tareq Al-Issa and members of the society’s board. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Chairman of the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society Tareq Al-Issa and members of the society’s board. Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah attend the meeting. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Issa and members of the society’s board at Bayan Palace. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ambassador of Kuwait to Morocco Abdullatif Al-Yahya.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cable of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the recent shooting in Texas plus the stabbing accident that occurred in New York. In the cable, His Highness the Amir voiced Kuwait’s condemnation of these horrible acts that targeted innocent people, wished mercy for those who lost their life and swift recovery to those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to President Trump.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid on deaths caused by a wave of severe cold sweeping the friendly country, where people lost their lives, were hurt or became ill. His Highness the Amir wished leaders in this friendly country would cope with consequences of the harsh cold. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed cables of identical content to President Abdul Hamid. – KUNA