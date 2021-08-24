KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr Mishaan Al-Otaibi, member of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, Committee member and Head of Kuwait Delegation to Tokyo Olympics 2020 Fatima Hayat, and bronze medal winner Abdullah Turqi Al-Rashidi for winning Tokyo Olympics’ skeet competition.

HH the Amir praised the outstanding sport achievement by Al-Rashidi that contributed to the hoisting of Kuwaiti flag at the Olympics stadium. HH the Amir also expressed his pride in other Kuwaiti athletes who participated in the Olympic Games and thanked them for their efforts and high-level performance. Top officials in the Amiri Diwan attended the meeting. On his part, shooter Al-Rashidi thanked His Highness for the considerable reception and continuous support for Kuwait’s athletes. – KUNA