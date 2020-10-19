KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets representative of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck, Prince Jigel Ogien Wangchuck. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace representative of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck, Prince Jigel Ogien Wangchuck, as he conveyed condolences of Bhutan’s King on the demise of late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Bhutan’s envoy also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Nawaf on his assumption of office. His Highness the Amir, in response, praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, stressing keenness on expanding cooperation to serves common interests of both countries, wishing Bhutan’s King good health and wellness.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Al-Fahad and head of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah have also separately received the representative of Bhutan’s King, who conveyed to them condolences on the demise of the late Amir.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait Dr Mohammad Al-Hashel. His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Governor Hashel, as well as President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. – KUNA