KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received the Chairman of Sakhar Computer Programing Company Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Sharekh on winning 2021 King Faisal Prize granted by King Faisal Foundation for his efforts in Arabizing computer programs and enriching the Islamic arena and Arab culture.

His Highness the Amir wished him more success to continue his remarkable bid and hoist the country’s flag in regional and international forums. President of Amiri diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah attended the meeting. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace yesterday.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia over passing of Princess Lamya bint Hathlool bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessings upon the deceased and to grant solace to the royal family. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA