KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Monday from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, informing him, Sheikhs, government and National Assembly members on the successful medical tests he went over, extending his greetings to all Kuwaiti citizens and residents alike.

In turn, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince expressed his thanks and appreciation for this kind gesture, wishing him a continuous good health and thrive to continue fulfilling his mission and progress for the wellbeing of the country.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Director General of Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Science (KFAS) Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel. Fadhel presented Fatma Qarashi and Majed Al-Muneefi who won international awards, as well as their excellence at KFAS’ Giftedness and Creativity school.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince congratulated the two students for their achievements, and urged them to continue their hard work. In the meantime, His Highness Sheikh Mishal received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA